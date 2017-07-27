5-year-old, adult shot in East Hartford

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Two people were shot in East Hartford on Thursday afternoon.

East Hartford Police confirm to News 8 that they were called out to reports of shots fired at Great Hill Road in East Hartford around 3:30 p.m.

Officers say two people including a 5-year-old and an adult were shot, but they did not elaborate on their injuries. An official told News 8 that the injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.

Police have not released the identities of the two people who were shot.

East Hartford Police officers are at the scene investigating.