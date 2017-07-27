Waterbury man sentenced to 40 years in jail for killing his boss

Related Coverage Police make arrest in murder of 79-year-old Middlebury man

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A Waterbury man will spend the next 40 years behind bars. He was sentenced on Thursday for killing his boss.

The victim’s daughter spoke in court and what she said may surprise you.

“How did it feel standing up there making your statement, speaking to the person charged with killing your father?”

“I feel like it was my first opportunity to say some great things about my dad,” said Lisa Ellin, the victim’s daughter.

A daughter speaks from the heart to the man who killed her father.

“I miss him and I’m sick over the loss for his three beautiful grandchildren who adored their grampy,” she said.

Steven Brockett killed Lisa Ellin’s father, Izzy, in the victim’s Middlebury driveway in 2015.

Izzy was 78.

He hired Brockett to be a handyman, fixing up some of the properties he owned.

At the killer’s sentencing on Wednesday, the state said Brockett killed Izzy because Brocket thought Izzy owed him money.

The state said Brockett was hooked on drugs and Izzy gave him a job because he was trying to help him live a better life. Instead, they say Izzy was brutally beaten and killed. Given all of that, you may be surprised to hear Lisa say:

“I do not hate you, Mr. Brockett,” she said.

Lisa works to help rehabilitate prisoners in New York and now she even has hope for the man behind bars for killing her dad. Brockett was sentenced to 40 years.

“He’s got 40 years inside prison and because of the work I do inside of jails and prisons every day, working with people who do change and can change, maybe he can change as well,” she said.

For the first time since her dad was killed, Lisa heard Brockett say he was sorry.

“What did it feel like to hear him say i’m sorry at the end?” “I said thank you when he said i’m sorry. I think he meant it,” she said.