Weekend Movie Preview: Atomic Blonde, The Emoji Movie and An Inconvenient Sequel

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Hitting the theaters this weekend are a few new movies. First up is Atomic Blonde staring Charlize Theron as a spy in Berlin during the Cold War.

“This film is based on a graphic novel so there’s going to be a lot of stylized, visually wild action sequences,” said Jackson Murphy, the film critic known as “Lights Camera Jackson.”

Theron is known for taking on challenging roles, so how will she do as a spy?

“She’s probably very comfortable in a role like this because of the action movies she’s done in the past,” Murphy said. “I hope it will be entertaining, some full elements to it.”

So should you see it or skip it?

“I think see it at your own risk.” Murphy explained. “Definitely if you’re not into this genre at all then you should skip it.”

The next big release is The Emoji Movie.

The trailer looks pretty funny, but is it worth the price of admission?

“When I heard this movie was being made, my initial reaction was really?” Murphy recalled. “But here’s the thing, Sony Pictures Animation, this studio knows what they’re doing when it comes to making quality animated movies.”

The movie tells the story of Jean, an emoji who wants to express more emotions than the one he’s been assigned to.

“I like the voice cast here — TJ Miller, Anna Farris, James Corden and Patrick Stewart voices the poop emoji,” Murphy said. “I think that’s going to get a lot of older people to see the film.”

So should we see it or skip it?

“A month after Despicable Me 3, families are going to need something new to see in theaters,” Murphy said. “I think they should see The Emoji Movie.”

Last but not least is An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power, a follow up to Al Gore’s film a decade ago.

“It will be a little different than the first movie 10 years ago, when an Inconvenient Truth came out, it shocked people.” Murphy said. “It was all about climate change.” He continued. “Now there’s more of that here in this sequel, also renewable energy, but there are also going to be some political undertones and some blatant attacks on the current presidential administration.”

So what’s Jackson’s verdict? Should we see it, or skip it?

“If a documentary about renewable energy and PSA is your thing, you should see it,” Murphy suggests. “If it’s not, then you should skip An Inconvenient Sequel.”

Many are predicting The Emoji Movie and Atomic Blonde will be neck and neck at the box office. Both are expected to rake in around $30 million this weekend.

For more reviews from Murphy, visit Lights-Camera-Jackson.com.