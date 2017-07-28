11 arrested in Hartford narcotics bust

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A total of eleven people are facing charges after Hartford police conducted an undercover narcotics operation in the South District of the city.
According to Hartford police, detectives received several complaints about drug trafficking in the area of 883 Broad Street. Officers set up surveillance, and observed several drug purchase transactions in the hallway of the building.
As a result of their buy/bust operation, police seized several items in connection with the bust; including:
- A semi-automatic pistol with the serial number removed
- Body armor
- 700 bags of heroin
- 10 grams of powdered cocaine
- 5 ounces of marijuana
- Approximately $1,200 in cash
- Digital scales
- Drug processing and packaging materials
In total, officers arrested eleven people on narcotics possession or sales violations. Police identified the suspects as:
- Luis Montanez, 31, of Hartford
Charged with Criminal Possession of a Pistol/Firearm, Carrying a pistol without a permit, Possession/Alternate Identification of Firearm, Interfering with Police, Criminal Possession of Body Armor, Possession of Narcotics, Possession with intent to sell Narcotics, operation of a Drug Factory.
- Shandeline Gutierrez, 32, of Hartford
Charged with Possession of Narcotics, Possession with intent to sell Narcotics, Possession Controlled Substance (Marijuana), Possession with intent to sell Controlled Substance, Operating Drug Factory, Criminal Impersonation, Criminal Trespassing, and Interfering with Police.
- Manuel Caban, 22, of Meriden
Charged with Possession of Narcotics, Possession with intent to sell Narcotics, Possession Controlled Substance (Marijuana), Interfering with Police.
- Anthony Blue, 28, of Hartford
Charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession with intent to sell a Controlled Substance, Possession of Narcotics, Improper storage of Pills
- Daniel Henderson, 20, of Hartford
Charged with Possession of Narcotics, Improper storage of Pills, Carrying/Supplying Prescription Pills.
- Wilfredo Gonzalez, 30, of Hartford
Charged with Possession of Narcotics, Possession with intent to sell Narcotics.
- Nathan Awuah, 42, of Hartford
Charged with Possession of Narcotics, Possession with intent to sell Narcotics.
- Daryn Johnson, 32, of Hartford
Chargesd with Possession of Narcotics, Possession with intent to sell Narcotics, Possession of a Controlled Substance (Marijuana), Conspiracy Sale of Narcotics.
- Keyla Pereira, 36, of Hartford
Charged with Possession of Narcotics, Possession with intent to sell Narcotics, Conspiracy Sale of Narcotics.
- Rafael Conception, 36, of Hartford
Charged with Conspiracy Sale of Narcotics.
- Aria Alex, 24, of Hartford
Charged with Criminal Trespass, and Interfering with Police.