11 arrested in Hartford narcotics bust

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A total of eleven people are facing charges after Hartford police conducted an undercover narcotics operation in the South District of the city.

According to Hartford police, detectives received several complaints about drug trafficking in the area of 883 Broad Street. Officers set up surveillance, and observed several drug purchase transactions in the hallway of the building.

As a result of their buy/bust operation, police seized several items in connection with the bust; including:

A semi-automatic pistol with the serial number removed

Body armor

700 bags of heroin

10 grams of powdered cocaine

5 ounces of marijuana

Approximately $1,200 in cash

Digital scales

Drug processing and packaging materials

In total, officers arrested eleven people on narcotics possession or sales violations. Police identified the suspects as:

Luis Montanez, 31, of Hartford

Charged with Criminal Possession of a Pistol/Firearm, Carrying a pistol without a permit, Possession/Alternate Identification of Firearm, Interfering with Police, Criminal Possession of Body Armor, Possession of Narcotics, Possession with intent to sell Narcotics, operation of a Drug Factory.

Charged with Possession of Narcotics, Possession with intent to sell Narcotics, Possession Controlled Substance (Marijuana), Possession with intent to sell Controlled Substance, Operating Drug Factory, Criminal Impersonation, Criminal Trespassing, and Interfering with Police.

Charged with Possession of Narcotics, Possession with intent to sell Narcotics, Possession Controlled Substance (Marijuana), Interfering with Police.

Charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession with intent to sell a Controlled Substance, Possession of Narcotics, Improper storage of Pills

Charged with Possession of Narcotics, Improper storage of Pills, Carrying/Supplying Prescription Pills.

Charged with Possession of Narcotics, Possession with intent to sell Narcotics.

Charged with Possession of Narcotics, Possession with intent to sell Narcotics.

Chargesd with Possession of Narcotics, Possession with intent to sell Narcotics, Possession of a Controlled Substance (Marijuana), Conspiracy Sale of Narcotics.

Charged with Possession of Narcotics, Possession with intent to sell Narcotics, Conspiracy Sale of Narcotics.

Charged with Conspiracy Sale of Narcotics.

Charged with Criminal Trespass, and Interfering with Police.