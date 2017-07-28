2 in custody after police chase ends in crash in Vernon

VERNON, Conn. (WTNH)– Two suspects are in custody after a police chase ended in a car crash in Vernon Friday morning.

Police say at around 4:15 a.m., state troopers in Hartford attempted to stop a stolen motor vehicle on I-84 near exit 43. Troopers ended the pursuit but the vehicle later crashed near exit 66. The two occupants of the car fled the crash scene but were later located and are now in police custody.

Police say there were no injuries in the accident. They have not released the identities of the suspects or what they are charged with at this time.

The incident remains under investigation.