2 people charged after being found with heroin in Killingly

KILLINGLY, Conn. (WTNH) — Two Killingly residents are facing charges after they were found with heroin on Friday night.

At approximately 5:30 p.m., members of the Troop-D Quality of Life Task Force, troopers from Killingly’s Resident Trooper Office and the Troop D Danielson barracks executed three narcotics related search and seizure warrants at an apartment on Prospect Avenue in Killingly. The search warrants were obtained after an investigation revealed that 52-year-old Julio Valentin and 46-year-old Linda Eldredge were processing and selling heroin from their home.

When Task Force members arrived on scene, they say they found Valentin on the Danielson footbridge where he was in possession of 10 bags of heroin. When officers went into the apartment, they say they found Eldredge in the living room. They say they also found another 60 bags of heroin prepackaged for sale and approximately $600.

Both Valentin and Eldredge were arrested and transported to the Troop D Danielson barracks where they were both charged with possession of heroin with intent to sell and possession of heroin. Valentin was held on a $75,000 bond and will appear at Danielson Superior Court on July 31st. Edredge was released on a $25,000 bond and will appear at Danielson Superior Court on August 9th.