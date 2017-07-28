1 arrest made, 1 suspect still at large after Hartford shooting

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– An arrest was made in a Hartford shooting on Thursday.

Police say officers observed a blue four door Infiniti G20 in the area of 2790 Main Street that matched the description of suspect vehicle from an earlier shots fired incident that took place at 116 Brook Street and was captured on camera. A state vehicle was hit by the gunfire.

When officers attempted to stop the Infiniti in the area of Main and Windsor Streets, the driver reversed striking a police cruiser. The Infiniti then fled from officers and a brief pursuit ensued but was stopped after the car got onto the highway in Windsor.

Connecticut State Police were told that the car was last seen entering I-291 the wrong way. Troopers then found the Infiniti unoccupied on 291 as the two occupants fled on foot. Troopers apprehended the passenger but the driver was able to elude police after entering a wooded area off 291 in South Windsor.

Police say they found a Colt Revolver, containing 2 spent and 4 live rounds in plain view inside the Infiniti. Officers then started a dog track from the vehicle when they located a second Bersa .380 firearm, containing 6 live rounds.

South Windsor Police later saw the eluded suspect riding a stolen bicycle on Main Street. The suspect ran from South Windsor officers and was not found and is still outstanding.

The passenger, who was taken into custody, was determined to be the shooter from the earlier incident on Brooke Street. He was identified as George Rodriquez. He was charged with carrying a pistol without a permit, weapons in a motor vehicle and interfering with police.

The incident remains under investigation.

