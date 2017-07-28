Bike Night Raises Money for Veteran Organizations in Connecticut

SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — On Wednesday night at the Cadillac Ranch in Southington, more than a thousand bikers came out for food, fun and entertainment. Through donations, the event raises money for veteran organizations throughout Connecticut.

“This event is all about veterans,” said Attorney John Haymond of The Haymond Law Firm. “Taking care of our veterans, preserving our veteran’s mental health, and doing whatever’s necessary to protect and provide. Veterans are the people who take care of us, who support us, support our freedoms, and we owe our way of life to all our veterans, both past and present.”

Haymond has been part of the motorcycle community for 40 years, and is one of the major supporters of Bike Night. He says the country bar and restaurant is the perfect setting for the occasion.

“Most of most of my clients, most of the people that are on two wheels love country music, love country dancing,” Haymond explained.

The Haymond Law Firm specializes in motorcycle cases.

“Many of the lawyers in the office ride motorcycles, and we certainly understand the distinction of being on two wheels as opposed to four,” Haymond said. “My role and the role of all the lawyers at The Haymond Law Firm is to make sure that we overcome the inherent prejudices and represent these people and take good care of them.”

At the event, Haymond was awarded for his work in the community.

“There’s no way I could have done this without John,” said Jen Sequenzia, creator of Bike Night for Veterans. “John is an incredible human being. He’s not just the attorney in the office. He’s got a really big heart

A big heart for our nation’s heroes.

