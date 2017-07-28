Bloomfield Police ask for help identifying credit card skimmers

BLOOMFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — Bloomfield Police are investigating numerous cases of fraudulent credit card charges stemming from use of the credit cards at local fuel station pumps. Police say the investigations have determined that the victim’s credit card information had been compromised through skimming devices placed at the credit card stations on the fuel pumps.

The information that the skimming device captures is used to create fraudulent credit cards.

The suspects that are pictured have been using fraudulent credit cards to either withdraw money from ATM’s or to make large purchases in the Bloomfield area, police say.

Bloomfield Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the individuals.

If you have any information that may be able to help police, you’re asked to call (860) 242-5501.

The investigation is ongoing.