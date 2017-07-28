Connecticut man gets 10 years in prison for kidnapping

NEW LONDON, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut man who kidnapped the mother of his child has been sentenced to 10 year in prison.

Thirty-three-year-old Christopher Mims was sentenced Thursday by a Superior Court judge in New London. The Day reports (http://bit.ly/2h94KFf ) he entered an Alford plea in May to first-degree kidnapping in a negotiated sentence with the prosecution.

Mims was arrested last April after a standoff with police. He said Thursday he never meant to hurt the woman he victimized.

Mims pleaded guilty under the Alford Doctrine, which means he doesn’t admit to charges but acknowledged the state has enough evidence to convict him.

If the case went to trial, Mims could have faced up to 38 years in prison.

The woman did not attend Thursday’s hearing, and has been granted a permanent restraining order.

