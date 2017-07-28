Cruisin’ Connecticut – The Scoop on the Cookie Dough Craze

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — This morning, we are Cruisin’ Connecticut to Fairfield, home of the Connecticut Cookie Co. What’s better than the smell of fresh baked cookies? Well maybe that raw cookie dough?

The cookie dough craze is blowing up in New York City, and now there’s a place in Connecticut where you can enjoy it by the scoop.

For cookie dough, we have funfetti, classic chocolate chip… we have s’mores, cookies and cream we just added this week, and we also have cookie monster… which is peanut butter cookies with chocolate chip.

We just put it in a cup. We also have quart size, and then if you’re really feeling ambitious to party, people are buying the whole tub.

Have no fear… The Connecticut Cookie Co. cookie dough is egg-free:

We wanted it to taste as real as possible. We do real butter, sugar and flour. Everything is using my grandma’s hometown vanilla extract from Indiana. We’re going old school here. Like modern twist and design, but old school baking.

