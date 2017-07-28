Cruisin’ Connecticut – The Scoop on the Cookie Dough Craze

By Published:
cookie dough at connecticut cookie company fairfield ct

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — This morning, we are Cruisin’ Connecticut to Fairfield, home of the Connecticut Cookie Co. What’s better than the smell of fresh baked cookies? Well maybe that raw cookie dough?

The cookie dough craze is blowing up in New York City, and now there’s a place in Connecticut where you can enjoy it by the scoop.

For cookie dough, we have funfetti, classic chocolate chip… we have s’mores, cookies and cream we just added this week, and we also have cookie monster… which is peanut butter cookies with chocolate chip.
We just put it in a cup. We also have quart size, and then if you’re really feeling ambitious to party, people are buying the whole tub.

Have no fear… The Connecticut Cookie Co. cookie dough is egg-free:

We wanted it to taste as real as possible. We do real butter, sugar and flour. Everything is using my grandma’s hometown vanilla extract from Indiana. We’re going old school here. Like modern twist and design, but old school baking.

Know of cool people, places or events to check out for “Cruisin’ Connecticut?” Email me, or let me know on: FacebookTwitterInstagram or Snapchat: @RyanKristafer

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s