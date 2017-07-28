Doctor: Killer was mentally ill, couldn’t control himself

FILE - In this Jan. 28, 2016, file photo, Christopher Plaskon stands during a hearing in Superior Court in Milford, Conn. Plaskon is charged with murdering classmate Maren Sanchez, 16, in a stairwell at Milford's Jonathan Law High School on the day of the junior prom on April 25, 2014. Attorneys said at a hearing Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2016, that a possible plea agreement had not been reached to resolve the case against 18-year-old Christopher Plaskon. (Brian A. Pounds/Hearst Connecticut Media via AP, Pool, File)

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A convicted killer being sued by the mother of a teenage girl he stabbed to death at their Connecticut high school plans to have a psychiatrist testify he was mentally ill and couldn’t control himself, if the civil case goes to trial.

Christopher Plaskon’s lawyer filed a court document earlier this month saying Atlanta psychiatrist Peter Ash would testify about Plaskon’s mental illness, which wasn’t disclosed.

Prosecutors said Plaskon fatally stabbed 16-year-old classmate Maren Sanchez at Jonathan Law High School in Milford in 2014, after she rejected his prom invitation.

Plaskon, now 20, pleaded no contest to murder and was sentenced to 25 years in prison. His criminal case lawyer considered an insanity defense.

Sanchez’s mother filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Plaskon, his parents and the city of Milford.

