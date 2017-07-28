Eastern Connecticut is dubbed “The New Hamptons”

EASTERN SHORELINE, Conn. (WTNH) — From its quaint downtown areas to its picturesque beaches and plethora of attractions, the eastern part of Connecticut’s shoreline is being compared to the eastern end of Long Island.

The New York Post first penned an article about the area entitled “The next ‘new’ Hamptons many vacationers may overlook” and then Town & Country listed “27 Reasons This Part of the East Coast Is Being Dubbed “The New Hamptons.”

Among the attractions listed are Mystic Aquarium, Mystic Seaport, and the Florence Griswold Museum in Old Lyme but also highlighted are The Griswold Inn in Essex and affluent areas like the Fenwick section of Old Saybrook where Katherine Hepburn‘s former house is back on the market.

News8 is visiting some of these places and will bring you a closer look coming up.