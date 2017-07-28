Getting your dog ready for a new baby

(WTNH)- Bringing a new baby home from the hospital is a big step and it can be even more challenging if you have a dog at home. Michelle Douglas, a trainer and behavior consultant, has tips and strategies to make the transition easier.

Getting Fido ready for baby:

-Scent Games

-Baby Equipment

-Carry A Doll

-Baby Sounds

 

Getting Parents ready:

-Practicing new routines

-Dog Body Language

-Success Stations

-5 Types of Supervision

 

Michelle Douglas of The Refined Canine, LLC is a Certified Professional Dog Trainer (CPDT-KA), Certified Dog Behavior Consultant (CDBC), past President of the Association of Professional Dog Trainers, and Founder of the CT Dog Trainers Association. She is also our local Licensed Family Paws Parent Educator for the Dogs & Storks and Dogs & Toddlers programs.

Dogs & Storks is an international program for expectant families who have dogs, to help the dog make an easy transition into the new routines and life with a baby. Family Paws is the parent company, based in Cary, NC. Michelle offers the workshop 4-5 times a year through Yale New Haven’s WELL, A Mother’s Place childbirth education programs.

