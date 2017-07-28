Identity theft protection with IKOR

(WTNH)-A recent analysis from the personal-finance website, Smart Asset has ranked Connecticut the 5th most vulnerable state in the U.S. for identity theft. The state also has the second-highest number of identity theft complaints in the country. Smart Asset say it’s due to residents holding multiple credit cards and because Connecticut is one of the wealthiest states. Jim Sullivan, owner of IKOR in Fairfield, has some tips to protect seniors and also explained why seniors are targeted:

Seniors are less technologically savvy than younger adults and tend not to research scams online

Seniors do not closely monitor their credit and financial statements

Seniors are cared for by others who might have access to and take advantage of an older adult’s personal records

Seniors are have been targeted more and more for identity tax fraud, or when someone files tax returns under victims’ names and received the refunds, often in the thousands of dollars.

