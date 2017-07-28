In The Bender Kitchen: Cheesecake Factory makes summer strawberry cheesecake treats

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The Cheesecake Factory is celebrating National Cheesecake Day with summer strawberry cheesecake treats.

The General Manager of Chris Sutter and Executive Kitchen Manager Mike Pantano from the Cheesecake Factory in West Hartford stopped by News 8.

National Cheesecake Day is on Sunday, July 30th and Monday, July 31st the Cheesecake Factory is offering “Any Slice, Half Price” for dine-in guests.

The Cheesecake Factory is introducing their new Celebration Cheesecake. It has layers of vanilla cake, original cheesecake, strawberry, chocolate and vanilla mousse topped with cream cheese frosting.  For every slice sold through August, Cheesecake Factory donate 25 cents to our local Feeding America Food Bank.

Summer Strawberry Cheesecake Treats

Ingredients

  • Large Strawberries
  • Assorted toppings (confetti sprinkles, toasted almonds, toasted coconut, Oreo crumbles, toasted peanuts, brickle, etc.)

Directions:

  1. Using a paring knife, cut off the top of the Strawberries just below the stem.
  2. Carefully hollow-out each Strawberry using a paring knife.
  3. Cut-off the bottom of each Strawberry to create a flat area that will allow them to stand upright.
  4. Place Slice of Cheesecake* into a mixing bowl.
  5. Use a rubber spatula, evenly incorporate all of the cheesecake ingredients and crust together to create a filling with the consistency of a thick pudding.
  6. *Note: If using Mango Key Lime Cheesecake, first cut off the bottom crust and finely chop the crust before adding to mixing bowl.
  7. Use spatula to transfer cheesecake filling into a Pastry Bag with a star tip.
  8. Fill hollowed-out Strawberries with cheesecake filling and top with your favorite topping.
  9. Refrigerate until ready to serve.

 

