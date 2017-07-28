Jacket leads to drug arrest in Easton

By Published:
Leighton Jordan

EASTON, Conn. (WTNH)— A jacket allegedly containing drugs led to the arrest of its owner two months later in Easton.

Police say on Tuesday at around 8:19 a.m., an officer observed a vehicle being driven by 25-year-old Leighton Jordan. Police had an active arrest warrant for Jordan so the officer conducted a motor vehicle stop and arrested him.

Police say the warrant had stemmed from an earlier incident on May 24th, where a jacket allegedly belonging to Jordan was found with multiple folds of suspected heroin, and other drug paraphernalia, including a prescription pill container not belonging to Jordan. Police believe that Jordan had stolen the prescription pill container from a neighbor.

Jordan was charged Illegal Obtaining or Supplying Prescription Legend Drug, Possession of Narcotics, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. He was released on a Promise to Appear and will appear in court August 3rd.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s