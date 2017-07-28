Jacket leads to drug arrest in Easton

EASTON, Conn. (WTNH)— A jacket allegedly containing drugs led to the arrest of its owner two months later in Easton.

Police say on Tuesday at around 8:19 a.m., an officer observed a vehicle being driven by 25-year-old Leighton Jordan. Police had an active arrest warrant for Jordan so the officer conducted a motor vehicle stop and arrested him.

Police say the warrant had stemmed from an earlier incident on May 24th, where a jacket allegedly belonging to Jordan was found with multiple folds of suspected heroin, and other drug paraphernalia, including a prescription pill container not belonging to Jordan. Police believe that Jordan had stolen the prescription pill container from a neighbor.

Jordan was charged Illegal Obtaining or Supplying Prescription Legend Drug, Possession of Narcotics, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. He was released on a Promise to Appear and will appear in court August 3rd.