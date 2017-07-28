Japan: NKorea fires possible missile, could land off Japan

By Published:
FILE - This file image made from video of an undated still image broadcast in a news bulletin on Monday, May 15, 2017, by North Korea's KRT shows leader Kim Jong Un at what was said to be a missile test site at an undisclosed location in North Korea after the North on Monday, May 15 boasted of a successful weekend launch of a new type of "medium long-range" ballistic rocket that can carry a heavy nuclear warhead. North Korea on Sunday, May 21, fired a midrange ballistic missile, U.S. and South Korean officials said, in the latest weapons test for a country speeding up its development of nuclear weapons and missiles. (KRT via AP Video, File)

TOKYO (AP) – Japan’s prime minister says North Korea has fired what is believed to be a missile and it may have landed in the sea off Japan.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe told reporters that officials are analyzing the apparent launch and that he has called a meeting of the National Security Council.

In Washington, a Pentagon spokesman, Navy Capt. Jeff Davis, confirmed that a launch of a ballistic missile from North Korea had been detected.

He said, “We are assessing and will have more information soon.”

