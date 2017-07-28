Juveniles arrested after police chase in West Hartford

By Published:

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Hartford State Troopers chased a vehicle that was allegedly stolen by two juveniles on I-84 Friday morning.

Hartford State Troopers say at around 4:15 a.m., they spotted a stolen 2007 Hyundai Azera traveling on I-84 by Exit 43. The vehicle was reported stolen to the Windsor Police Department.

The Troopers attempted to stop the vehicle by Exit 49, when the vehicle engaged the Troopers in a pursuit. The pursuit continued until Exit 66, where it was broken off.

Troopers later found the vehicle involved in an accident on Tunnel Road by South Frontage Road. The vehicle was found unoccupied.

The two occupants of the vehicle were found and both were juveniles. They were placed under arrest and transported to Troop H. They were processed and charged with larceny, criminal trover damage, and interfering with an officer.

