Man accused of burning 5-year-old girl with hot iron

BRISTOL, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut man has been arrested on charges that he intentionally burned his girlfriend’s 5-year-old daughter with an iron because she may have wrinkled his clothes.

The Bristol Press reports that 33-year-old Victor Diaz, of Bristol, was arraigned Thursday on charges including assault and reckless endangerment. Investigators say he burned the girl through her jeans after she rolled onto his clothes while he was ironing.

The girl’s father saw the injury shortly after it happened in September, police say, but the girl’s mother told him it was a rash. Months later, he noticed the scar was shaped like an iron, and the girl told him what happened. He reported her claims to police.

Diaz has not entered a plea. He is free on $150,000 bond.

