Man arrested for driving under the influence in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — On Wednesday, troopers received calls of a blue Acura being operated erratically on Route 9. They say, prior to police arriving, the Acura exited the highway at exit 30 and troopers were unable to locate it.

On Thursday, troopers received calls again of a blue Acura being operated erratically on Route 9 in the same area. The on-duty dispatcher who was working on Thursday also worked on Wednesday and remembered the calls and vehicle description from the day before. Officers say the dispatcher believed it to be the same car during both incidents. The dispatcher provided troopers with information and they responded to the area of exit 30. Troopers saw the Acura driving at a high rate of speed on Route 9 before it exited the highway. Officers conducted a traffic stop at exit 30.

Once officers spoke with the Acura driver, later identified as 26-year-old Michal Stasiak of New Britain, they believed he was under the influence of alcohol. Officers say they put him through a series of Standardized Field Sobriety Tests, which he failed. He was then taken into custody and charged with operation of a motor vehicle when registration or license is refused, suspended , or revoked and operating under the influence of drugs or alcohol. His bond was set at $1,000. He will appear in court in New Britain on August 15.