Man suffers non-life threatening injuries after being shot in Ansonia

ANSONIA, Conn. (WTNH) — A man is recovering after a shooting in Ansonia on Thursday night.

Around 8:00 p.m., the Ansonia Police Department investigated a report of a male being shot in the north end of Ansonia. The shooting occurred near the intersection of Star Street and Fifth Street, police say.

Officers describe the victim as a 27-year-old male who was shot in the lower body while inside of a vehicle. They say the suspect drove himself to the hospital where he was treated for non-life threatening injuries and was released.

Detectives believe they have identified a possible suspect, but they are continuing to investigate. Officials have not released the identity of the man who was shot.

Anyone with any information about the shooting is asked to call police at (203) 735-1885. They remind callers that all calls will be kept confidential.