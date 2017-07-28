McCain returns to Arizona for cancer treatment

By Published:
Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., speaks to reporters on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, July 27, 2017. The Senate voted decisively to approve a new package of stiff financial sanctions against Russia, Iran and North Korea, sending the popular bill to President Donald Trump for his signature after weeks of intense negotiations. The legislation is aimed at punishing Moscow for meddling in the 2016 presidential election and its military aggression in Ukraine and Syria, where the Kremlin has backed President Bashar Assad. McCain said the bill’s passage was long overdue, a jab at Trump and the GOP-controlled Congress. McCain, chairman of the Armed Services Committee, has called Putin a murderer and a thug.(AP Photo/Cliff Owen)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Sen. John McCain, recently diagnosed with an aggressive form of brain cancer, is returning to Arizona to begin radiation and chemotherapy.

In a statement Friday, his office said he will undergo further treatment at the Mayo Clinic in Phoenix while maintaining his work schedule. The senator, who won a sixth term last year, plans to return to Washington at the end of Congress’ August recess.

The 80-year-old McCain had a blood clot removed about his left eye earlier this month and was diagnosed with glioblastoma, an aggressive type of brain cancer.

He returned to the Senate on Tuesday, casting a crucial vote to move ahead on health care legislation. Early Friday morning, he dashed GOP hopes on legislation by opposing a repeal measure.

