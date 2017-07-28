Milford Police warn parents to keep kids on dirt bikes, ATVs off public roads

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A warning from Milford Police to parents. Keep your kids and their dirt bikes off of the road.

Police say they have gotten a number of complaints. Those callers are complaining about children riding in the road so they’re warning parents to keep their kids safe.

This is a public plea to parents from the police of Milford. They’re warning on Facebook and on Twitter with a post that says, “MPD has received numerous calls of children riding dirt bikes and ATV’s on public roadway (sic). Parents pls (sic) do not allow your children to do so.”

In one of those photos, a rider has a mask over his face and the police say most of these are kids, likely younger than 18-years-old.

They have reports of it happening all over town. Residents are calling in to complain. It’s become such a big problem during these summer months.

“If you’re a parent and you have a 16-year-old or 15-year-old that owns one of these and they’re off riding around, you need to know that he’s doing so illegally. We know that, we understand that and so do the complainants understand that, but it would really be helpful if it was thwarted right from the start by the parents,” a Milford Police officer told News 8.

It’s not just dangerous, it’s illegal. All of these dirt bikes and ATV’s are not road registered, which means they’re not allowed to be on public roads.

Police are working to identify the individuals involved. They say if you see them, do not follow. Instead, you should call it in.