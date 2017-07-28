Missing 9-year-old Hamden girl returns home while search continues for her 12-year-old sister

Rebecca Hernandez

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH)– A missing 9-year-old Hamden girl has returned home but police are still searching for her 12-year-old sister Friday morning.

Police say Julianna Hernandez returned home safe at around 11:50 p.m. Thursday night after she and her older sister, Rebecca, had left their home in their mother’s Nissan Altima at 7 p.m.

An investigation reveals that Julianna was dropped off close to her home. According to Julianna, Rebecca is still in possession of her mother’s car. Julianna also told police that Rebecca was accompanied by three black males.

Julianna Hernandez

A silver alert has been issued for Rebecca Hernandez. She is described as a 12-year-old Hispanic female who is 4’11” tall, weighs 130 lbs., and has brown hair and brown eyes. She was wearing a white t-shirt, blue jeans and white/blue sneakers. Her mother’s car is described as a black 2014 Nissan Altima, with the Connecticut registration AA56013.

According to the girls’ mother, Joann Medina, Rebecca had driven the car in the past without her permission.

Anyone with information on Hernandez’s whereabouts is urged ton contact Hamden Police Department Special Victims Unit at (203) 230-4040.

