Mother, daughter from Waterbury charged with illegally collecting unemployment benefits

(WTNH) — A mother and daughter from Waterbury are charged with illegally collecting unemployment benefits.

Sharmaine and Barbara Fullenwiley were arrested on Friday.

Investigators say the daughter Sharmaine filed a complaint accusing her mother of using her name and personal information without permission to collect unemployment benefits while she was in prison.

Authorities listened to recordings of their phone calls and determined the two were both in on this practice to illegally collect more than $2,700.