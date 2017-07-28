New Haven summer basketball program abruptly shuts down due to budget cuts

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A New Haven summer basketball program designed to keep children out of trouble abruptly shut down on Friday because of budget cuts, according to angry parents.

The “Open Gym” program was supposed to run through August 4th, multiple sources said, but a city spokesperson said the program was always scheduled to end on Friday.

The shutdown comes after the recent shooting death of a 14-year-old and the wounding of a 13-year-old in separate incidents.

We’re worried about the kids being on the streets and getting into other things when they could be here in the gym doing something recreational to keep them occupied,” said Kimberly Streater, a parent.

City pools will remain open for children through August 10th.