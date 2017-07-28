Overnight shooting in New Haven sends one to hospital

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Shots fired in the Fair Haven section of New Haven sent one person to the hospital. The call came in to 911 shortly after 4 a.m. Police responded to a shooting at the corner of Grafton and Rowe Streets.

A young man was put onto a stretcher and sent off in an ambulance. He appeared to be alert and talking on a cell phone.

One neighbor believes she heard six or seven shots, fired in two bursts with a pause in between.

This comes at the end of a week that saw a funeral for a 14 year-old shooting victim in the Newhallville section of the city, and an arrest in the shooting of a 13 year-old.