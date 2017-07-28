PD: Middletown woman found operating drug factory out of home

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) – Middletown police busted a woman for allegedly running a drug factory out of her home on Thursday.

Police assisted Department of Corrections parole officers to 238 William Street to perform a random compliance check on a parolee that lived at the residence. Upon arrival, they met Linda Altson-Scott, 55, who also lived at the residence. She told officers that the parolee was not home but allowed them to enter the home and search it.

Officers discovered multiple small bags of narcotics, prescription pills, and digital scales. Altson-Scott insisted that she did not know those items were in her bedroom.

Police say that the amount of narcotics in conjunction with the packaging materials were significantly more than any user would ever be in possession of, indicating that Altson-Scott may be involved in the production and distribution of the drugs. The street value of the drugs was estimated to be over $11,800.

Altson-Scott was charged with multiple violations including operating a drug factory and two counts of possession of narcotics with intent to sell. She was held on $250,000 bond and is set to appear in Middletown Superior Court on Friday.