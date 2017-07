NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven Police are investigating a crime scene on Rowe Street this morning.

There is a heavy police presence on Rowe Street in the area of Grafton Street. A male victim was transported to a nearby hospital after sustaining a minor gunshot wound.

Neighbors tell News 8 that they heard seven or eight gunshots Friday morning.

Police have not released any official word on the details of the incident.

News 8 will update this story as it develops.