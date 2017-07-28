Protesters and some Trump supporters exchange words

By Published:

BRENTWOOD, N.Y. (AP) — A noisy throng, including a handful of supporters, expressed its opinions amid President Donald Trump‘s Long Island visit Friday.

The hundreds of protesters who lined a road outside Suffolk County Community College advocated for immigrants and other groups, including the lesbian, bisexual, gay and transgender community.

“Trump and Pence have got to go!” they chanted; Trump supporters hollered back, “You’re all fascist!”

State police stood between the groups.

MS-13 was the focus of Trump’s speech to lawmakers and victims’ families. The street gang has committed a string of gruesome killings, including the massacre of four young men in April in a Central Islip park.

“We are involved in a battle for the very soul of this nation, and that defines who we are as Americans,” said Assemblyman Phil Ramos, a Democrat from Brentwood. “Trump wants to use our tragedies as an excuse to start immigration raids in our community.” He said the Republican president was “throwing meat to a red base.”

“Lives are on the line” and policing is ineffective, countered Angela Martinez. “The community in Brentwood is ready for change, and I think that Donald Trump is coming to bring that change.”

“I want to know my daughter can walk home safely from school,” said teacher Pam Block of Setauket, but depicting gang violence “in a smear campaign against immigrants is disgusting.”

“Today we are all LGBT,” said David Kilmnick, chief executive officer of the LGBT Network. “Today, we are all immigrants. Today, we are all Muslim. Today, we are all women.

“We are standing together to show Trump he is not welcome here.”

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s