Priebus out as chief of staff, Trump names Kelly as replacement

By Published: Updated:
Anthony Scaramucci
White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci speaks to members of the media outside the White House in Washington, Tuesday, July 25, 2017. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

(ABC) — President Donald Trump tweeted that Ret. Gen. John Kelly is the new White House chief of staff, replacing Reince Priebus in the role.

“I am pleased to inform you that I have just named General/Secretary John F Kelly as White House Chief of Staff. He is a Great American,” the tweet stated.

Kelly has already been working in the Trump administration, serving as the secretary of homeland security.

