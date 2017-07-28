Report It Recap: July 28, 2017

(WTNH) — This week felt a little less like summer at times. Still, we saw some pretty nice days. Perfect to be outside. Lucille got this shot of the Sailboat Races off of Charles Island.

Dancers from the Limelite Dance Studio in Guilford performing during half time at a Connecticut Sun game.

This little lady taking shark week very seriously. Jackson caught his first fish. Rory, soaking up the sun. Check out those shades!

This video sent in of people marching in New Haven for the Norwalk mother who’s been fighting deportation. She’s since been granted a stay. This tractor trailer causing major back ups on I-95 in Bridgeport on a rainy Monday morning. Anytime you see news happening send it in.

Some of you enjoying National Ice Cream month, rightfully so.

Still getting a lot of bear pics. But this one, is pretty crazy. Callie’s bulldog in Burlington having one intense staring contest with the neighborhood bear.

Last week Peter sent in this pic trying to identify what was in the picture. Many of you writing in to let us know it’s a hummingbird moth. Mystery solved!

Kudos to all the little league teams throughout the state bringing home big wins.

Finally, congrats to Trevor and Beth from West Hartford — now husband and wife.

Danny and Lauren Waskowicz in Meriden welcoming their first child. Daughter, Chloe. Enjoy this exciting time.

Keep those pictures coming!

 

 

 

