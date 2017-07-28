Restaurant Road Trip: Goats N’ Roses – An Edgy Eatery on Route 66

MARLBOROUGH, Conn. (WTNH) — This week on Restaurant Road Trip, Chef Plum is taking you on a culinary adventure to Marlborough, CT. Goats N’ Roses is a farm-to-table eclectic eatery, with a pet-friendly atmosphere.

Restaurant Road Trip with Chef Plum is presented by: Ergo Chef Knives, Asylum Distillery, and the CT Chef’s Challenge to benefit Optimus Healthcare.

Manager, Juliette Dennis told Plum how the new restaurant came to be:

We knew we were going to be on a farm, there would be goats around, there were going to be beautiful flowers, roses, so I said “gosh why don’t we just call it Goats N Roses, like Guns and Roses.”

With thirteen tables outside, and a bar inside the tavern, the restaurant has been packed:

The town has been very, very welcoming. It’s a very unique opportunity for us that Mitch and Hazel have given to us. So it’s all working wonderfully together, and we really couldn’t ask for any more. We’re like excited to be here. And it’s outdoors, so if it rains it kind of makes it even more fun, because everyone is super cool that comes here, so they’re like “eh it’s just rain”.

Chef Plum went in the kitchen with Chef Kasha to see what they’re cooking up:

Spanish plantains – we top’em with house-made amazing guacamole, some pico de gallo, and a little bit of a lime crema.

Another fan favorite is the pork tips:

We took pork tenderloin, cubed it up, so we call them pork tips. So it’s like a sirloin tip, but pork. We did them with some locally sourced vegetables from Colgan Farm, and then we put a light pesto on top of the pork, just to make it a little different.

Visit Goats N’ Roses and tell them Chef Plum sent you: 86 E Hampton Rd, Marlborough, CT 06447

Be sure to support the local businesses who make this show happen: Ergo Chef Knives, Asylum Distillery, and the CT Chef’s Challenge to benefit Optimus Healthcare. Do you have an idea for a place for us to visit on ‘Restaurant Road Trip?’ Visit us on Facebook to let us know, tweet Chef Plum, or email us.