Teen, 5-year-old boy injured in East Hartford drive by shooting

(East Hartford Police)

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)–East Hartford Police have released more details in the shooting that injured a 5-year-old boy and a teen on Thursday afternoon.

Police say when officers responded to a drive by shooting outside 10 Great Hill around 3:30 p.m., they found two victims suffering from what appeared to be non-life threatening injuries.

One victim was identified as 19-year-old Michael Atkinson, of Windsor. Police did not release the name of the 5-year-old boy but did say he was from East Hartford.

Officers quickly secured the scene and transported both Atkinson and the boy to local hospitals where they remain in stable condition.

Detectives are now looking for a light-blue or gray four door BMW with tinted windows and minor passenger side front end damage. Anyone with information about the shooting or the car is urged to call police at 860-291-7669, or the anonymous tip line at 860-289-9134.

East Hartford Police Chief Scott Sansom said in a press release”

Our hearts go out to the victims and their families, as well as their neighbors, who all deserve to live in a safe community,Incidents like this are simply unacceptable. I can assure that we are actively investigating this shooting, and pursuing each and every lead. We will not rest until justice is served.”

