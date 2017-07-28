Teen boy critically injured by fallen tree loses part of his kidney

Related Coverage Tree falls on 16-year-old in East Haven

EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New details have emerged about the grave condition of a 16-year-old East Haven boy who was nearly crushed to death by a fallen tree.

Nick Vessicchio’s family revealed only to News 8 that the beloved youngster suffered massive injuries from the freak accident. Those injuries include a punctured lung, multiple broken bones, and partial loss of his right kidney.

His family did not want to speak on camera because they didn’t want to leave his bedside in the ICU of Yale-New Haven Hospital, where Vessicchio remains heavily sedated and in critical condition.

“Trees that right now don’t have a lot of leaves on them should be something that you might have a professional look at,” said Paul Skerritt, a tree removal expert.

Skerritt told News 8’s Mario Boone that homeowners absolutely should have their trees inspected at least once a year, “or after a significant storm because you could have leaners and hangers and stuff like that,” he said.

Vessicchio, a tennis player and cross country runner at East Haven High School, was mowing the grass Thursday at the family home on Jeffrey Road when the tree snapped. The family said he was unconscious at least 10 minutes while trapped under the tree.

“It’s a freak thing but, unfortunately, it does happen,” Skerritt remarked.