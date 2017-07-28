TLC’s ‘OutDaughtered’ dad speaks out about his struggle with postpartum depression

(ABC) — A reality tv dad is opening up about his battle with postpartum depression. It’s something more fathers than you may think suffer from.

Adam Busby of TLC’s “Outdaughtered” is now telling his story.

On their hit TLC show, “Outdaughtered,” Danielle and Adam Busby show the joys and challenges of raising the only all-female quintuplets in the United States, as well as their 6-year-old daughter, Blayke.

But now Adam is revealing a secret struggle he faced since the quintuplets were born.

“It’s just like this pounding weight in my chest,” he said.

He opened up on Tuesday’s episode about his battle with postpartum depression.

“I think mostly I’ve been like this since the kids were born, up to this point it’s almost like I’ve hid from it, like denied it,” he said.

“It was a shock to me because hearing the word depression and then when you hear postpartum depression, never in my mind would I think ta dad could have it,” Danielle said.

In fact, an estimated one in ten new dads may have what’s called paternal postpartum depression.

“We’ve actually seen that there are hormonal changes in men both while their wives are pregnant and then postpartum after the wives give birth. There’s also this idea that mean are supposed to be strong and men are supposed to be the rock both for the mom and their newborn and that’s another reason why many men are hesitant to talk about this,” said Doctor Lorber, a psychiatrist at Manhattan Mind, Health and Wellness.

Adam is now hoping his transparency resonates with other dads who may be suffering in silence.

“There truly is a stigma out there that you know, people are afraid to talk about it. So me being vulnerable and talking about this on national television, if that’s going to help one dad then it’s worth it,” Adam said.

As for the Busby’s, they’re getting through this the only way they know how, together.

“100 percent and on his side and will be there with him as he goes through this and is it going to be pretty? No, but it’s just life,” Danielle said.

“Outdaughtered” airs on Tuesday nights on TLC.