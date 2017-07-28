Tractor trailer truck overturns in North Haven

NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– A large tractor trailer truck overturned in North Haven Friday morning.

News 8 received multiple Report It photos of what appears to be an 18 wheeler dump truck that rolled over in the area of State Street and Dixwell Avenue around 6:30 a.m.

It’s unclear is anyone was injured in the rollover.

Drivers should expect some lane closures in the area while police work to clear the scene. Both roads are however open to traffic.

The cause of the accident is unknown at this time.

