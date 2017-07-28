Trump encourages Senate to change rules after health care defeat, Sen. Blumenthal, Governor Malloy react

(ABC / WTNH) — With the vote of three Republicans against it, the future of the GOP’s seven-year quest to dismantle President Obama’s signature health care law is essentially on life support on Friday.

Connecticut Senator Richard Blumenthal who also voted against the new, scaled-down plan to repeal the bill says outrage nationwide in the weeks leading up to the vote is what sunk it.

“There was an uprising of Americans who were filled with dread and despair. I saw it in the voices and faces that came to my five emergency field hearings and I was moved by it in a way that I don’t think I’ve been more so than any other,” Senator Blumenthal said.

So the question is, what’s next in Washington, D.C?

President Trump continued to express his dissatisfaction with Senate Republicans after their latest attempt to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act failed.

In a series of tweets this morning, the president encouraged the Senate to change its rules to require just a 51-vote majority to pass future legislation.

If Republicans are going to pass great future legislation in the Senate, they must immediately go to a 51 vote majority, not senseless 60… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 28, 2017

…Even though parts of healthcare could pass at 51, some really good things need 60. So many great future bills & budgets need 60 votes…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 28, 2017

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell previously signaled that he would not support changing the Senate rules.

“There is an overwhelming majority on a bipartisan basis, not interested in changing the way the Senate operates on the legislative calendar. And, that will not happen,” McConnell said at a press conference in May.

The suggestion from the president comes just hours after the Senate narrowly voted down the so-called “skinny repeal” version of the Republican health care bill.

The plan — which would have repealed some parts of the Affordable Care Act, like the individual and employer mandates — was voted down 51-49 early Friday morning.

Three Republican senators, John McCain of Arizona, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Susan Collins of Maine, voted against the bill along with the entire Democratic caucus.

In the immediate aftermath of the bill’s defeat, the president reacted to the news by targeting those Republicans that voted against the bill.

3 Republicans and 48 Democrats let the American people down. As I said from the beginning, let ObamaCare implode, then deal. Watch! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 28, 2017

McConnell admitted last night that Senate Republicans will likely have to move on to other legislative issues.

“I regret that our efforts were simply not enough this time,” McConnell said on the Senate floor.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said that Democrats are ready to work with Republicans on future health care legislation.

“We can work together. Our country demands it,” Schumer said. “Let’s give it a shot.”

Connecticut Governor Dannel Malloy has a message for Republicans in Connecticut after last night’s vote.

“That was pretty good. I wish we had Republican leadership in Connecticut that had the strength of John McCain,” Governor Malloy said.