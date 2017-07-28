Vote on state labor concessions deal to take place Monday

By Published: Updated:
- FILE - Connecticut State Capitol in Hartford (WTNH / Mark Davis)

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– It’s do or die for the state labor union concession deal on Monday.

Senate Democratic leaders say they will put the deal “up on the board” on Monday and cross their fingers. Democrat leaders and the governor say the deal, which was approved by the House this week, is a must in solving the budget stalemate. Republicans say it doesn’t go far enough in getting give backs from the unions and will tie state government’s hands for ten years.

In exchange for pay freezes, furlough days and some reductions in health coverage, the deal extends the current benefits package until 2027, includes no layoffs for four years and does call for bonuses and raises later.

There are three Democratic Senators that have expressed doubts about the deal. It must get 18 votes to pass in the evenly split Senate so that Lt. Governor Wyman could break the tie.

If not, one of the leaders tells News 8; it would throw the budget process into “chaos.”

