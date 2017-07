HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Officials at Sleeping Giant State Park issued a warning for Copperhead Snakes on Friday.

The snakes are poisonous.

Officials at the park in Hamden took the pictures on Thursday.

As you can see, Copperheads can blend in with their surroundings.

Officials say this is one reason why you should keep your dogs on a short leash and watch where you sit down.

They also remind people to watch their step.