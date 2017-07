WATERFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Waterford Police are searching for two people who are accused of stealing baby formula from the Waterford Target store on Tuesday.

According to police, the two people stole 28 cans of baby formula from the store. They say the value of the theft is $447.

Police believe the suspects left the scene in a silver or grey-colored SUV.

If you recognize either man in the photo or the vehicle, you’re asked to call Waterford Police at 860-442-9451.