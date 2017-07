MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — “Happy Birthday dear Anita!”

There was a very happy birthday on Friday at the Curtis Home in Meriden.

Anita Dinello celebrated her 105th birthday.

The nursing home held a party for her.

How do you celebrate a 105th birthday?

Anita loves cannolis so with 105 of them.

Staff members at the Curtis Home say the East Haven native eats a peanut butter and jelly sandwich every day for lunch, loves ginger ale and plays a lot of bingo.

Happy Birthday Anita!