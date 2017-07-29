1 dead, 4 seriously injured after car crash in Plymouth

PLYMOUTH, Conn. (WTNH) — Plymouth Police are investigating a serious crash that killed one person Saturday morning.

According to police, at 12:23 a.m., police were dispatched to the area of Town Hill Road after a caller reported hearing a loud car crash. Police say when they arrived they found a 2006 Chevy Colbat with heavy damage at the intersection of Town Hill Road and Cross Road. They say the car had multiple occupants.

Authorities say multiple ambulances and LifeStar transported 5 occupants to area hospitals. They say the patient transported by LifeStar to Hartford Hospital did not survive. Police say the 4 other patients had serious injuries.

Officials say the two individuals that fled the scene of the crash were found by Plymouth Police officers and K9. There is no word if the two individuals have injuries.

Police say the State Police reconstruction team is assisting with the investigation.

