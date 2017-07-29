1 dead, 4 seriously injured after car crash in Plymouth

By Published: Updated:

PLYMOUTH, Conn. (WTNH) — Plymouth Police are investigating a serious crash that killed one person Saturday morning.

According to police, at 12:23 a.m., police were dispatched to the area of Town Hill Road after a caller reported hearing a loud car crash. Police say when they arrived they found a 2006 Chevy Colbat with heavy damage at the intersection of Town Hill Road and Cross Road. They say the car had multiple occupants.

Authorities say multiple ambulances and LifeStar transported 5 occupants to area hospitals. They say the patient transported by LifeStar to Hartford Hospital did not survive. Police say the 4 other patients had serious injuries.

Officials say the two individuals that fled the scene of the crash were found by Plymouth Police officers and K9. There is no word if the two individuals have injuries.

Police say the State Police reconstruction team is assisting with the investigation.

Stay tuned with News8 for more updates. 

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s