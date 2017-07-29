19 year old struck by car in Middletown

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — A 19 year old man is in the hospital after he was struck by a driver in Middletown on Saturday evening.

On Saturday, July 29th at 8:14 PM, Middletown Police responded to reports of a pedestrian walking northbound stuck by a motor vehicle traveling southbound on Newfield Street by Tuttle Road. The vehicle hit the 19 year old in the roadway and he was transported to Hartford Hospital, where he is listed in stable condition.

The Middletown Police Traffic Unit is investigating the incident and encourages anyone with information on the incident to call 860-638-4000.