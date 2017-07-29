D.I.Y. Summer accessories

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Keeping up with the latest trends can get expensive but this morning blogger Sarah O’Brien stopped by our studio to teach us how to make some hot summer accessories at home.

D.I.Y. TASSEL EARRINGS

For this easy DIY project, you need to be able to yield a small pair of pliers, a pair of scissors and a hot glue gun. Trust me, you got this! To get started, gather the following supplies:

two identical buttons, the ones I used are about half of an inch in diameter

two identical tassels, the ones I used are about two inches long

a pair of pliers

a pair of sharp scissors

a hot glue gun, jewelry adhesive or superglue

earring posts and backs, or clip-on earrings if you prefer

The earring posts and earring backs are from a craft store (like Michael’s or JoAnn Fabrics). The total cost for everything was less than $20.00.

Tip: While I was assembling the earrings, I experimented with the jewelry adhesive and hot glue. Both are fine, but if I were to make these again I would use hot glue or superglue.

using a pair of pliers with a cutting blade, snip off the loop on the back of the button position the tassel on the back of the earring, I wanted the knot exposed cut the tassel loop apply glue under the tassel threads and on top to ensure strong adhesion apply a drop of glue and press the earring post into the glue let the glue dry completely and snip off the excess tassel threads

BLINGED OUT STRAW HANDBAG

To begin, I bought a fairly inexpensive straw handbag via amazon.com for $21.00. The one I ordered came with a faux flower that I removed. I headed to a local fabric store and browsed their line of pom poms and tassels. I was originally was going to use pom poms, but I saw this beautiful tassel fringe and I like the idea of a little flirty movement that you get with tassels. I also knew that the fringe would mimic the details in the top and help subtly tie everything together. I bought enough to wrap the bag twice (go big or go home) and it cost something like $5 or $6 dollars.

Supplies:

Straw bag

Enough fringe or pom-pom fringe to go around the bag once or twice depending on your preference

Hot glue gun, extra glue sticks

Scissors

Tape

begin with a plain straw bag determine if you want one or two rows of fringe the fabric store should have done this already, if not, apply a piece of tape on the end of the fringe to prevent it from fraying using a hot glue gun, apply the glue on the bag and carefully, but firmly press the fringe into the glue measure about 1 inch longer than you need to meet the ends, and fold over the end and glue down

