Helping parents navigate the trenches of parenthood

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Anyone that has a child knows that parenting is not always a walk in the park. This morning local father and businessman, Matt Connell, stopped by our studio to talk about how he is working to make that journey a little easier.

Below are some questions Connell addresses in the above video:

How did you find a way to turn your life around to become an educator and businessman? As a result of your own experiences, you came to the conclusion that many parents block their children’s success because of their own unresolved problems at home. What do you mean by that? You developed an online community of parents and top experts to help families through difficult times. Can you describe that community? How can a website help? Who are your experts? Do they provide specific advice to parents? How do you know if the advice they give is appropriate? Your website is called Yellowbrick.me. How did you decide on that name? You also have an online show called Parenting from the Trenches. What’s that about? Are you a parenting expert?

Local businessman and educator Matt Connell was an exceptionally troubled youth. He started using drugs very early on and was in trouble with the law more than once. He was ultimately suspended from school. As difficult as it was for him to face his parents, he would not leave home, afraid he’d never be allowed back. It took years, but Matt finally recognized the intense pain he was causing them and vowed to change his life. His early experiences enabled him to recognize that many parents, including his own, often don’t have the knowledge, support or tools to deal with significant problems at home, and he dedicated himself to addressing that void.

As part of his journey to turn his own life around, Matt traveled the world and lived in a Kibbutz in Israel where he saw that life is significantly better when we support each other through tough times. He also came to believe that parents actually can block their children’s success because of their own unresolved problems. However, when parents grow, kids will thrive.

Matt, now an educator, parent and successful businessman in Connecticut, recently devoted himself to developing a community of parents and top experts who are available to help other families through difficulties. That special community is called Yellowbrick.me, the new parenting website he co-founded. It provides the tools and support that parents can use to learn and progress, enabling them to be healthier individuals and better parents. Much like his own parents, not everyone can afford professional help. Yellowbrick.me addresses that by connecting parents with other parents and by providing high-level support from trained experts.