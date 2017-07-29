Motorcyclist suffers serious injury in accident on I-95 southbound in Stamford

STAMFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A motorcyclist has sustained serious injuries after a vehicle accident on I-95 southbound in Stamford on Saturday.

According to Trooper Kelly Grant, the accident happened around 3:00 p.m. on I-95 southbound near exit 7 in Stamford.

She told News 8 that the accident involved a motorcycle and an SUV.

Due to the accident, the two right lanes of the highway in that area were closed.

There is no word on how long the highway will be closed for.

News 8 will update this story as details become available.