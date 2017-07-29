Motorcyclist suffers serious injury in accident on I-95 southbound in Stamford

By Published:
File photo.

STAMFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A motorcyclist has sustained serious injuries after a vehicle accident on I-95 southbound in Stamford on Saturday.

According to Trooper Kelly Grant, the accident happened around 3:00 p.m. on I-95 southbound near exit 7 in Stamford.

She told News 8 that the accident involved a motorcycle and an SUV.

Due to the accident, the two right lanes of the highway in that area were closed.

There is no word on how long the highway will be closed for.

News 8 will update this story as details become available.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s