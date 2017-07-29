New Haven firefighters respond to East Haven Town Beach for water rescue

EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Firefighters from New Haven are responding to a beach in East Haven for a water rescue on Saturday afternoon.

Marine 1 responding to East Haven Town Beach for the water rescue. Reported as a Capsized boat with 2 occupants in the water — New Haven Fire (@NewHavenFire) July 29, 2017

Around 3:35 p.m., New Haven Fire tweeted that they were responding to East Haven Town Beach for a water rescue. East Haven Fire Department is there, as well.

East Haven Police tell News 8 that a sailboat capsized.

At around 3:40 p.m., New Haven Fire tweeted that the water rescue was a false alarm and it was just a training exercise.

False Alarm – Training Excerise going on — New Haven Fire (@NewHavenFire) July 29, 2017

News 8 reached out to other first responders, however, none of them could confirm whether or not the incident was a false alarm.

There is no word on what caused the sailboat to capsize.

News 8 will update this story as details become available.