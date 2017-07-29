News 8 reunites family with lost photo albums found in North Haven

Related Coverage Recognize these photos? Lost albums found at restaurant

NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — We have a follow-up to a story we first told you about on Thursday.

All of it having to do with a lost family photo album that was found behind a restaurant in North Haven.

The mystery has been solved, at least partially.

News 8’s Kat Cosley was there for the emotional reunion.

With one glance at these two photo albums, the memories of happier times came flooding back.

“I miss my sisters, my mother. It brought a lot of memories back. I just can’t get over it. I can’t believe it.”

Charlene Apuzzo, her sister Marie and her nephew Carmelo Segui were watching News 8 on Thursday when a few familiar faces flashed across the screen.

“I freaked out. I was watching the news and the first picture was my mother with all of them. What is this?”

They were family photos that nobody has seen in decades.

“My baby, wives, sisters, aunts, everyone is in there!”

The album was left to Carmelo’s sister following their mother’s sudden death in 2001. After that, no one knows exactly how the album ended up here at Cindy Vanacore’s restaurant, “Annie’s Kitchen.”

“We had a flood in the restaurant. They were in a box.”

Two albums, a picture of a soldier and a bible.

“I wanted to find the owner when I first found them, but they were forgot about…They are full of weddings, christenings, and memories that no family should be denied so we found them thanks to News 8.”

Really, how doesn’t even matter.

“I’m so ecstatic and grateful. You brought back a lot of memories. I love all of the sisters together. Those are the best and it’s hard not being with them all.”

Carmelo’s favorite? “The one I’m dancing with here. She loved dancing.”

A surprise reunion that reconnects this family that used to be so close.

“I think from above they said you have to get back together. You’re our vessel to get back to the way it was.”

One happy ending, but two more to solve.

“There’s still the soldier and the bible, although I got a call this morning. It’s his name, but pictures…going to call him and see if we can connect him to the pictures of the bible. We’ll see what happens.”